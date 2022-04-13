Abbotsford Canucks Playoff Tickets on Sale Tuesday, April 19

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that tickets for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 19 at 11:00am PT, starting at just $26.35. Abbotsford Canucks Insiders and Season Ticket Members will receive pre-sale access to playoff tickets beginning at 10:00am PT on Saturday, April 16.

Once single game tickets go on sale, there will be a limit of eight (8) tickets per transaction. Tickets will be made available for purchase at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

The 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs will begin in early May, with the first round scheduled to take place between May 2-8 and the second round set to take place between May 9-19. More information about scheduling and opponents for the AHL playoffs will be available towards the end of the regular season at the end of April.

Currently ranked fourth in the Pacific Division with a 34-21-5-1 record and 74 points, the Canucks have seven regular season games remaining and will look to clinch a top-four spot in their division to guarantee home-ice advantage for the duration of the first round best-of-three series.

If the Canucks are able to secure home-ice for the first round of the playoffs, it will mark the first time that the Abbotsford Centre has hosted AHL playoff hockey since April 2014.

In the event that tickets purchased for a playoff game that is not played, full refunds will be issued to ticket purchasers at the conclusion of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Canucks' final regular season home game is Tuesday, April 26 vs the fifth-seeded Bakersfield Condors, in what could be a pivotal game to determine home ice advantage in the first round. Tickets to the final regular season home game can be purchased online now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.com, starting at just $25. Abbotsford will conclude their 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, April 30 at Manitoba.

