Stockton Heat News Relase: Heat Head to Henderson for Three-Game Set

April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Wednesday, April 13, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (42-12-4-2; 1st Pacific) at Henderson Silver Knights (29-28-3-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Dollar Loan Center | Henderson, Nevada

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat push their luck in Las Vegas this week as they start a three-games-in-four-days tussle with the Henderson Silver Knights, a clash between a pair of teams fighting for playoff seeding. Stockton hits the strip looking potentially to lock up a divisional title, facing a Silver Knights club that has lost 14 of its last 20 coming into the three-game set.

CATCH SOME Z'S

Connor Zary has been catching fire of late on the offensive end, goals in three of the past four games with a disallowed score in Friday's tilt against Ontario. The rookie has seven markers in Stockton's past 10 games, eight points in that span, and is a plus-6 in that stretch. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native is second among first-year Stockton skaters with 24 points on the year, including 12 goals and 12 assists.

FIRE AND ICE

Stockton has been piling the points of late with a four-game point streak and having added to their standings total in eight of the last 10 games, with wins in seven of those games. Since the start of March, the Heat are 12-3-1-1 and have seen their edge at the top of the standings build to seven points. On the flip side, the Silver Knights have gone 6-10-1-0 in that span and have seen an 11-point cushion above San Diego shrink to four points for sixth in the Pacific.

A FIRST FOR PHILP

Luke Philp posted the first three-assist game of his career on Sunday, adding helpers on each of Stockton's final three scores in a shootout against Ontario. It was the second three-point game of Philp's career, first since November 11 of his rookie season when he had two goals and an assist, and matched the most assists in a game by a Heat skater this year.

HEART OF THE KNIGHT

The Heat come into the week looking to right the ship in the season series with Henderson, the only club against which Stockton has a losing record on the year. Stockton comes into Wednesday's tilt with a 2-1-2-0 record against the Silver Knights in a hard-fought series that has seen play beyond regulation in three of five games. Henderson took the lone meeting away from Stockton Arena this season by a 5-2 final on January 12.

CLOSING IN

The Heat come into the three-game battle in the desert with a division-clinching 'Magic Number' of eight points, a figure that is reduced with each point Stockton earns and each Ontario leaves on the board. Both the Heat and the Reign play on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with Stockton battling Henderson and Ontario skating against San Diego.

American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2022

