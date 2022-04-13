Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for just after 7:05 p.m. tonight at the PPL Center. Hershey enters tonight's game looking for a third straight victory, and also looking for the club's first win in Allentown this season.

Hershey Bears (33-27-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (26-30-7-4, 8th Atlantic)

April 13, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #70 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jeremy Tufts (#78), Mason Riley (#79)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (#90), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Matt Trust on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV, NHL Network

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's game with back-to-back victories, with the Chocolate and White claiming a win in their last outing, defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime last Sunday. Shane Gerisch opened the scoring for Hershey less than a minute into the game, and Mason Morelli scored to make it 2-0 before the first period ended. The Thunderbirds battled back with Hugh McGing scoring in the middle frame, and defenseman Brady Lyle tying the game in the closing minutes. In overtime, Morelli potted the winner for Hershey, striking for his 11th goal of the season at 2:04 of the extra frame. The Phantoms dropped their last contest, falling 2-1 at Providence on Monday. Maksim Sushko had the lone goal for Lehigh Valley.

STANDINGS CHECK:

Hershey enter's tonight's game sitting at 4th place in the Atlantic Division with a .543 points percentage, with seven games to play this season. Hershey's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is seven, and that number could be reduced to three tonight with a regulation win over the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley is still in playoff contention with nine games to play, but the Phantoms rank last at 8th in the division with a .470 points percentage. The top six teams in the Atlantic Division make the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

TO BE FRANK:

Tonight could mark the professional debut of forward Ethen Frank. The native of Papillon, Nebraska was the NCAA's top goal scorer this past season at Western Michigan University. He collected 26 tallies in 38 games for the Broncos, and finished the season with a career-best 39 points in his fifth-year at WMU. The 5'11", 185-pound forward served as an alternate captain and was named to the AHCA/CCM Hockey West All-American Second Team. He also earned Second Team All-NCHC honors and helped the Broncos to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 24-year-old will wear sweater #12 for Hershey.

EXERCISING THE PPL CENTER DEMONS:

Hershey enters tonight's game having come up empty handed this season at the PPL Center. Hershey is 0-5-0-0 in Allentown this year, dropping the latest contest last Friday, 3-1. Hershey has been outscored 18-9 on the road versus the Phantoms this season, and dating back to the 2020-21 campaign, the Bears have lost six straight games in Allentown. Hershey's last win at the PPL Center was on Apr. 21, 2021 in a 6-1 blowout win over the Phantoms.

FRANNY'S GOT FOUR:

Hershey defender Cody Franson enters tonight's game with points in four straight games for the Chocolate and White. The alternate captain added a helper just 36 seconds into Hershey's win over Springfield last Sunday, giving him four points (1g, 3a) in the four-game streak. If he were to record a point tonight, he would tie a season-high point streak of five games, previously set from Feb. 2-Feb. 12. Franson leads all Hershey blue liners with 34 points this season (9g, 25a). He has five assists over eight head-to-head games with Lehigh Valley this season.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Garrett Pilon has posted a pair of assists in back-to-back games...Forwards Shane Gersich (1g, 1a) and Mason Morelli (2g, 1a), and defenseman Alex Alexeyev (2a) have points in two-straight contests...Alexeyev has assists in five of his past seven games for the Chocolate and White...Lehigh Valley forward Wade Allison, who scored versus Hershey last Friday, was teammates with new Hershey forward Ethen Frank at Western Michigan for three seasons from 2017-20, as well as Hershey defender Bobby Nardella with the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2015-16.

