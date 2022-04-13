T-Birds Return Home for 3 Games this Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (37-22-6-2) return to home ice on Wednesday night as they welcome the Syracuse Crunch (34-24-7-2) into the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Springfield, which has clinched its first Calder Cup Playoff appearance in team history, will be looking to exact some payback against Syracuse after the Crunch rallied from a 3-1 deficit to steal a 5-3 decision last Friday at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Anthony Richard and Riley Nash keyed the Crunch comeback, combining for three goals and two assists in a four-goal Syracuse third period.

The Thunderbirds return to their home building sitting less than one percentage point behind the Charlotte Checkers for first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division. The top two teams in the Atlantic will receive byes from the play-in round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Five of Springfield's final nine games will take place inside the Thunderdome, where the club has a division-best .697 points percentage (22-9-2-0) in 2021-22.

Following Wednesday's rematch with Syracuse, the T-Birds welcome in the Checkers (39-23-5-0) for a pivotal two-game series on Friday and Saturday, which could prove vital to the Atlantic Division crown. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m., while the two clubs will rematch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Thunderbirds' playoff ticket information will be made available in the coming days. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

