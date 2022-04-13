Laczynski, Sandstrom and Zamula Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Tanner Laczynski, goalie Felix Sandstrom and defenseman Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms re-signed goalie Darion Hanson to a new PTO (professional try out) contract.

Laczynski, 24, is receiving his first recall of the season after having played in five games with the Flyers last year. The sixth-rounder in 2016 out of Ohio State missed more than the first half of the season following hip surgery during training camp last September. He has scored six goals with eight assists for 14 points with the Phantoms this year in 22 games.

Last year, Laczynski made his pro debut with six goals and four assists with the Phantoms in 14 games in a season which included a hat trick on March 26, 2021 at the Binghamton Devils in Newark, NJ. He made his NHL debut on April 3, 2021 for the Flyers at the New York Islanders. In his AHL career, he has scored 12-12-24 in 36 games for Lehigh Valley.

Sandstrom, 25, was a Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of Gavle, Sweden. He has played in 41 games for the Phantoms this season going 15-18-3, 2.96, .901. He also made his NHL debut on December 30 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks with an impressive performance making 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sandstrom has played in 54 career games for the Phantoms going 21-21-8, 2.99, .903.

Zamula, 22, is a 6'3" lefty shooting defenseman who signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019. The Calgary Hitmen (WHL) product is currently in his second season of professional hockey. This season with Lehigh Valley, Zamula has played in 57 games scoring four goals with 25 assists for 29 points. Zamula also played in one game with the Flyers this season on January 6, 2022 and suited up in two games with Philadelphia last year.

Hanson, 24, is a 6'3" goalie from East Bethel, MN who has signed another PTO with the Phantoms. He went to the Reading Royals last weekend and was released from his first PTO with the Phantoms for purposes of making that transaction and allowing him to make his pro debut last Friday in Reading's 4-1 win against the Maine Mariners. Hanson made 22 saves on 23 shots.

Hanson played for the University of Connecticut last season going 20-15-0, 2.24, .923 for the Huskies. That followed three seasons at Union College. In his four-year collegiate career, Hanson was 50-52-9, 2.45, .916 with seven shutouts. He was the captain for the Dutchmen in 2019-20 and then sat out the 2020-21 season during his NCAA transfer year while Union College did not field a team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open a three-game homestand tonight against the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms will be back at PPL Center on Friday and Saturday nights taking on the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins.

