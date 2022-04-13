Second Period Stunts Monsters in 4-2 Loss to Griffins
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-31-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Robbie Payne opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal at 10:26 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Cole Clayton. The Griffins evened the score after a tally from Dominik Shine at 11:44, but Tyler Sikura regained the lead with a marker at 16:54 assisted by Angle and Payne bringing the score to 2-1 for the Monsters after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids took control of the middle frame with goals from Taro Hirose at 8:02, Jonatan Berggren at 15:22 and Kyle Criscuolo at 16:26 leaving Cleveland trailing 4-2 heading into the final intermission. Despite multiple scoring chances in the third period, the Monsters fell by a final score of 4-2.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 20 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 24 saves for the win.
The Monsters head home to host the Laval Rocket on Thursday, April 14, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 0 - - 2
GR 1 3 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
GR 24 0/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson L 20 4 4-7-3
GR Brattstrom W 24 2 8-14-3
Cleveland Record: 24-31-8-5, 7th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 30-31-6-2, 7th Central Division
Second Period Stunts Monsters in 4-2 Loss to Griffins
