Cleveland Monsters Make Local 6-Year-Old Girl's Wish Come True

April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will have a new addition to the team roster on Thursday against the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. when they sign 6-year-old Harper Christner to a one-day, NHL/AHL contract fulfilling her wish through A Special Wish Foundation.

Harper is a special young girl who fell in love with the sport of hockey after spending time watching her older brother, Chase, play. Harper was diagnosed with McCune Albright Syndrome/Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia after her birth after an initial diagnosis of neonatal Cushing Syndrome. Harper has been through numerous procedures and treatments early in life for conditions including adrenal gland removal, precocious puberty, hyperthyroidism, excess growth hormones and low blood phosphorus. Additionally, Harper's femurs are severely affected, and she has had to undergo multiple corrective surgeries on both legs to straighten the bones.

Due to her condition, Harper stopped walking before her second birthday but loves hitting the street hockey ball with her mini sticks from her wheelchair. After years of cheering her brother on in the rink, Harper began to ask how she could get on the ice to skate like Chase. Together with the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey Team through Adaptive Sports Ohio, the Monsters were able to give Harper her first experience on the ice with Chase and her own sled during a private practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the end of March.

A natural on the ice, Harper will continue her journey of joining the Cleveland Monsters when she arrives at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday for her 5:30 p.m. press conference and formal signing with Monsters and Columbus Blue Jackets representatives. This exciting moment will be shared on the Monsters social channels and have a full media availability following Harper's signing.

Harper and her family will be able to take in the Monsters warmups from the glass and then prepare for her debut as a Monster ahead of the puck drop. Harper will get to experience the time-honored Monsters tradition of skating through the Monster head before joining her new teammates on the ice for player introductions and a special in-arena announcement of the team's starters. Harper will then have the opportunity to cheer on her new team with her family while her celebration continues throughout the night. In addition to several moments of recognition in game throughout the night, Sully will lead the FieldHouse in a very special Happy Birthday serenade as Harper celebrates turning six with her new team.

