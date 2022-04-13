Gustavsson's Fourth Career Shutout Backstops Belleville Sens Past Hartford
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators centre Andrew Agozzino reacts after a goal against the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Belleville Senators)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were propelled by netminder Filip Gustavsson on Wednesday night at CAA Arena as he made 25 saves to earn his second shutout of the season, while Andrew Agozzino scored the eventual game-winner for the Senators, who defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 1-0.
Belleville opened the scoring at 8:10 of the first period when the aforementioned Agozzino pounced on a rebound for his 18th of the season as the Senators continued to dominate the early stages of the game, outshooting the Wolf Pack 15-4 after twenty minutes of play. That would be all the scoring in the contest as the two sides would settle into two more tightly contested defensive periods as Keith Kinkaid matched his counterpoint turning away 34 of 35 shots to earn the game's second star in the Hartford net.
Sens On Special Teams
Power Play: 0/4 | Penalty Kill: 2/2
Fast Facts
Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves for his fourth career AHL shutout.
Viktor Lodin collected his first career AHL point.
Roby Jarventie has five points in his last eight games.
Andrew Agozzino has collected three points in his last four appearances.
Sound Bytes
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"I thought it was a great response. We talked about playing to our identity, establishing the forecheck and physicality, which has been a big part of our identity this year. I think Kinkaid was their best player and from an offensive perspective, it could have been more than 1-0 early on the game, but he made some good saves. Overall, I thought we had energy, played with pace and did a lot of the things that have been part of our identity since early in the season."
"Gus was calm and square to the puck. When Gus is on, a lot of things just hit him in the chest, because he's so good with his angles and positioning. I thought he made a couple of big saves late in the second, specifically on the one turnover to keep it 1-0, and they made some pushes in the third. It was a great response from him after the weekend and to get a shutout, that's even better."
"We have to enjoy tonight, decompress and head down to Rochester tomorrow. Last time I looked, I think we were tied for the second-most wins on the road, so that's been one of our strengths. To go into Rochester with a playoff spot up for grabs is going to be exciting and we just have to have a good weekend, that's the bottom line."
Netminder Filip Gustavsson:
"I think we started off great and it felt like we controlled the game the whole way through. We also managed to stay out of the box, which is a huge thing for us."
"When we looked at the standings before this game, we were out of the playoffs with 8 games left, so we decided to just go out, play some hockey and have fun. So there was no pressure and we just had some fun."
"I feel like I've shown that I can play in tough situations and I'm happy the coaches believed in me today. I've been here four years and we haven't been to the playoffs yet, so it's about time."
Playoff Push
The Belleville Senators remain in sixth place in the North Division and trail the Rochester Americans for the final playoff spot.
On the Schedule
The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they visit the Rochester American. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.
