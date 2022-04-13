Phantoms Top Bears 2-1 on Wednesday Night
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 2-1 decision on Wednesday night to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Mike Vecchione scored Hershey's lone goal in the defeat. Hershey returns to action on Friday, Apr. 15 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m.
Vecchione's goal came only 11:17 into the game after burying a rebound try past Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle. Brett Leason threw the puck on goal for the initial shot and earned his sixth assist of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-10 Lehigh Valley and 23-14 Phantoms through two periods.
In the third period, Lehigh Valley played come-from-behind hockey to claim the 2-1 win. Alex Kile evened the score with an unassisted goal following a defensive zone turnover at 7:09. At 11:29, Maksim Sushko scored the game-winning goal upon video review after the net was knocked off behind Pheonix Copley. Final shots on goal were 38-22 Phantoms. Hershey's special teams finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
