Series Preview vs. Stockton: April 13, 15 & 16

The Henderson Silver Knights (29-28-3-1) take on the Stockton Heat (42-12-4-2) in a three-game series at 7 p.m. PT on April 13 and April 15 and at 4 p.m. PT on April 16 at The Dollar Loan Center.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 4-6-0-0.

On Sunday, the Silver Knights clinched a playoff berth to go on their second playoff run in franchise history after their win against San Jose.

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the team in points with 45 (25G, 20A). In the five contests against Stockton this season, he has scored two goals and four assists.

Ben Jones has the third-highest point total on the Silver Knights with 35 (22G, 13A). Last weekend, he had a three-point game (1G, 2A) on April 9 against the San Jose Barracuda. In his last five appearances, Jones has scored two goals and has four assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stockton Heat lead the Pacific Division and the league, with a 7-2-0-1 record in their last ten matchups.

Matthew Phillips is the point leader for the Stockton Heat with 62 (26G, 34A) in his 57 appearances. His point total ranks him eighth in the league. In the five matchups against Henderson this season, Phillips has scored one goal and three assists.

Jakob Pelletier follows second on the team's point leaderboard, with 56 points (26G, 30A). He is ranked 17 overall in the league with his point total, the second-highest point total for a rookie in the AHL. His 26 goals are the most scored amongst the rookies, eight of those goals coming from the powerplay, the fourth most of the league rookies.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is third in the league goaltenders with his 2.28 goals-against average. He has clocked 2574:32 minutes in goal, winning 32 out of the 43 appearances, the most wins for a goaltender this season.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and Heat most recently played on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 where the teams split the series. Stockton won the first game 3-1, the sole Henderson goal coming from Jake Leschyshyn. Henderson was victorious in the second contest during OT with a final score of 4-3. During regulation, Maxim Marushev scored one goal while Sven Baertschi scored two. Jonas Rondbjerg had the game-winning goal 4:25 into OT.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Over the weekend, the Silver Knights had their last road trip to SAP Center, where they faced off against the San Jose Barracuda. Henderson swept the series, winning the first contest 6-3 and the second one 7-3, the seven goals tying Henderson's record of most goals scored in a game. During the first contest, four goals were scored in the first period from Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, Ben Thomson, and Jermaine Loewen. The other two goals came in the second and third frames, scored by Jack Dugan and Brayden Pachal. On Sunday, both Alan Quine and Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals each, with the rest coming from Colt Conrad, Ben Jones, and Reid Duke. The win on Sunday clinched a playoff spot for Henderson, their second time going to playoffs in their two seasons as a franchise.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 45 points (25G, 20A)

Daniil Miromanov: 37 points (9G, 28A)

Ben Jones: 35 points (22G, 13A)

Paul Cotter: 30 points (18G, 12A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

April 13 & 15: Watch on AHLtv and Listen to 1230 The Game

April 16: Watch on AHLtv and The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 and Cable 6) and listen on 1230 The Game

Tickets are available here for all three games.

