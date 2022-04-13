IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell Returns for the 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward and team captain Garrett Mitchell has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract extension with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Mitchell, 30, will return for this fourth season with the IceHogs after joining the club during the 2019-20 season and his 13th professional campaign. The Regina, Saskatchewan, native has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 102 games in an IceHogs uniform and holds 14 points (6G, 8A) in 58 games with the club this season.

"Garrett's leadership on and off the ice is unmatched and he sets an outstanding example for the young players in the organization," said IceHogs President, Hockey Operations & General Manager Mark Bernard. "He shows our young prospects not only how to be a great player, but a great pro and person. Garrett brings intangibles to our program that cannot be measured by stat sheets or analytics. We are excited to have our Captain return for a fourth season."

Just ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native was named the 13th captain in IceHogs history, his second appointment to the position after serving as the leader of the Hershey Bears of the AHL for three seasons from 2015-18.

A veteran of 504 AHL contests over 11 seasons, Mitchell holds 135 points (66G, 69A) while skating with the IceHogs, Bears and Laval Rocket. Recently, Mitchell celebrated his 500th AHL game on Apr. 2 at Tucson and scored the team's game-opening goal.

Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.

IceHogs Open Three-Game Road Trip with Stop in Great White North

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip this weekend as they battle the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Apr. 16 and Sunday, Apr. 17 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The road trip wraps up on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

