Taro Hirose Back in Grand Rapids

April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned left wing Taro Hirose to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Before being reassigned to the Griffins on April 8, Hirose had been with the Red Wings since March 11 and collected his first NHL point of the season on March 15 at Edmonton during an NHL career-high two-point (0-2-2) night. Hirose has appeared in 12 games with Detroit this season and has logged one goal and three helpers. The left winger scored his first NHL goal since Nov. 23, 2019 on March 19 against Seattle. The former Michigan State Spartan has 12 penalty minutes and 20 points (4-16-20) in 54 NHL games throughout four seasons.

After leading the Griffins in assists a year ago with 23, Hirose has picked off right where he left off as he has bagged 33 helpers in 54 games, which is ranks second on the team. Hirose amassed his second three-point night (2-1-3) of the season on Jan. 1 against Milwaukee, which tied a career-high for the forward. In that same game, he also tied a career-best two goals. The Calgary, Alberta, native's 47 points (14-33-47) this season place second on the roster, three points behind rookie Jonatan Berggren.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.