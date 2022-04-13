Griffins Score Three in Second, Defeat Cleveland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An offensive powered three-goal second period lifted the Grand Rapids Griffins past the Cleveland Monsters 4-2 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have now tallied points in all seven outings this season against the Monsters (6-0-1-0).

Riley Barber tallied an assist, which extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games (9-5-14). This is not only a Grand Rapids season best but is tied for the fifth longest point streak in Griffins' history. Jonatan Berggren tallied his 17th goal of the campaign along with an assist, which pushed his point streak to four games (2-5-7). Taro Hirose joined Berggren with two points (1-1-2). The Griffins ended the home portion of the season series against the Monsters with a 3-0-1-0 ledger.

Cleveland scored first in the opening frame and marked the ninth consecutive game a Griffins' opponent registered the contests' first tally. At 10:26 on the power play, Robbie Payne from the goal crease placed the disc in the right corner after Tyler Angle's shot was saved by Victor Brattstrom.

With 8:16 remaining in the period, Grand Rapids tied the contest at one. After a faceoff win in the neutral zone, Dominik Shine got to the puck and from the left circle sent a rifle over Cam Johnson's glove.

At 16:54, Angle found Tyler Sikura in the slot, and he ripped a wrister over the right shoulder of Brattstrom.

The Griffins notched their second tally of the night at 8:02 in the middle frame. After Berggren's initial attempt was saved, Hirose got the tap-in goal at the right post.

Grand Rapids took its first lead of the contest with 4:38 remaining in the stanza. Berggren from the left wing sent a one-timer over the blocker of Johnson, making it a 3-2 game.

At 16:26 in the middle frame, Dan Renouf skated down the slot and connected with Kyle Criscuolo at the right post. The winger tapped the puck inside the post, giving Grand Rapids a 4-2 advantage.

Brattstrom and the Griffins' defense continued to hold Cleveland scoreless in the third, thus giving Grand Rapids a 4-2 victory over the Monsters. The Griffins held the Monsters scoreless in the remaining 43:06 of play.

Notes

*Grand Rapids now possesses a 7-2-2-0 (0.682) record against opponents from the North Division.

*The Griffins improved to 22-3-2-0 when leading after two periods.

Cleveland 2 0 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 3 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Cleveland, Payne 9 (Angle, Clayton), 10:26 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Shine 16 (Pearson), 11:44. 3, Cleveland, Sikura 12 (Angle, Payne), 16:54. Penalties-Pearson Gr (slashing), 10:09.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Hirose 15 (Berggren, Barton), 8:02. 5, Grand Rapids, Berggren 17 (Hirose, Barber), 15:22. 6, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 13 (Renouf, Worrad), 16:26. Penalties-Elson Gr (high-sticking), 10:11; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 16:59.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sweezey Cle (holding), 14:20; Schemitsch Cle (interference), 18:33; Fix-Wolansky Cle (charging goaltender in crease), 19:09.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 12-9-5-26. Grand Rapids 13-6-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 1 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Cleveland, Johnson 4-7-3 (24 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 8-14-3 (26 shots-24 saves).

A-5,503

Three Stars

1. GR Berggren (goal, assist); 2. GR Hirose (goal, assist); 3. GR Barber (assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 30-31-6-2 (68 pts.) / Fri., April 15 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Cleveland: 24-31-8-5 (61 pts.) / Thu., April 14 vs. Laval 7 p.m.

