Crunch Rally to Top T-Birds
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (37-23-6-2) took a two-goal lead, but the visiting Syracuse Crunch (35-24-7-2) came back to walk out with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center.
Seeking payback from Friday's loss in Syracuse, the Thunderbirds got the scoresheet first with a pair of rookies combining on a beautiful rush into the offensive zone. Keean Washkurak sped into the offensive zone, cut to the left-wing side, and was able to spot a cutting Mathias Laferriere in the blue paint. Goaltender Max Lagace could not get post-to-post in time, and Laferriere's second goal of his rookie season made it 1-0 at 14:55.
Power plays were sparse in the opening 20 minutes, with both teams successfully killing off one opposition advantage in the first period. Charlie Lindgren, looking to improve to 6-0 after losses this season, stopped all 10 shots that came his way in the frame.
Dakota Joshua put the T-Birds ahead by a pair with a highlight-reel tally at 8:09 of the second to make it 2-0. Brady Lyle spotted Joshua parked to the glove side of Lagace's net. The big centerman fielded the pass and neatly slipped it between his legs before elevating the puck over Lagace's arm to pick up his 7th goal of the season.
As it was last weekend, though, the T-Birds' opposition was able to get a quick response, as only 1:09 elapsed before Gemel Smith was able to sneak a backhander from behind the net inside the far-post on a wrap-around through Lindgren. That gave Syracuse a jolt and cut the Springfield lead to 2-1.
The Thunderbirds had three glorious chances to restore the two-goal lead, but Lagace made a combination of flashy saves - first on a 2-on-1 against Luke Witkowski from the left circle, then on a pair of dangerous chances off the rush from James Neal.
Those stops kept the momentum on the visitors' side, and operating on a 6-on-5 with a delayed Springfield penalty, Riley Nash finished off a give-and-go play at the net front from Cole Koepke to deadlock the score, 2-2, at 15:17.
Only 100 more seconds would come off the clock before Syracuse captain Gabriel Dumont added his second point of the period with yet another jam play at Lindgren's far post to make it 3-2 at 16:57.
Syracuse locked down the neutral zone and defensive zone in the final period, keeping Springfield to just six attempts at the net in the final period. Dumont's second goal of the night and 27th of the season into an empty net rounded out the scoring with just 35 seconds remaining.
Springfield will get a crack at the first place Charlotte Checkers in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday at the Thunderdome. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Thunderbirds' playoff ticket information will be made available in the coming days. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds test the Syracuse Crunch defense
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2022
- It Counts: Sushko Goal Confirmed in 2-1 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Score Three in Second, Defeat Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Murray Earns First Win as Stars Top Wolves - Texas Stars
- Gustavsson's Fourth Career Shutout Backstops Belleville Sens Past Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Noesen Scores Again in Texas - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose to Checkers, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Top Bears 2-1 on Wednesday Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Rally to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second Period Stunts Monsters in 4-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Senators in Series Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- New Faces Come up Big in 4-1 Win over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Rally Past Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Playoff Tickets on Sale Tuesday, April 19 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Laczynski, Sandstrom and Zamula Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Return Home for 3 Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- We're Hiring; Join Our Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- 5 Things: Heat at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Inaugural "Lucky's EggstravaganzaÃ¢ÂÂ to be Held at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 16 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Announce WWE & Fan Appreciation Night on April 30 - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Stockton: April 13, 15 & 16 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cleveland Monsters Make Local 6-Year-Old Girl's Wish Come True - Cleveland Monsters
- Stockton Heat News Relase: Heat Head to Henderson for Three-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Visit to Belleville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell Returns for the 2022-23 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Taro Hirose Back in Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, April 13 vs. Laval - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.