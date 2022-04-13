Forward Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Kyle Betts Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 15th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
