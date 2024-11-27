Ness Finds Net in Loss to Nailers

Wheeling, WV - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers on November 27 at WesBanco Arena in the Wednesday night matchup. The final score was 4-1.

How it Happened:

The Nailers used a strong first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Wheeling got a pair of goals from Mats Lindgren at 1:29 and later at 16:45. Jordan Martel and Atley Calvert assisted both goals.

After being outshot 11-10 in the first, the Walleye came out of the locker room looking to turn the tides. Toledo outshot Wheeling 12-5 in the second frame, including the first Walleye goal of the night by Griffin Ness at 16:14 from Casey Dornbach and Chaz Reddekopp.

The Walleye headed back into the locker room after 40 minutes trailing 2-1 but outshooting the Nailers 22-16.

With 11:44 remaining in the game, Brandon Hawkins and Sam Houde dropped the gloves. Hawkins was called for Unsportsmanlike conduct, while Houde was hit with a major penalty for Kneeing, giving the Walleye a three-minute power play after the four-on-four. No goals would come of the penalties.

The Nailers sealed the deal with a pair of empty-net goals in the final two minutes. First, it was Louie Roehl unassisted at 18:27, followed by Barrett MacArthur from Gabe Klassen at 19:24.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

S. Murashov (W, 36/37 SV) - WHL

M. Lindgren (2G, GWG) - WHL

J. Martel (2A) - WHL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will return home to the Huntington Center on Friday against the Kalamazoo Wings, with puck drop at 7:15 p.m.

