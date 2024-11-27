'Clones Win Big, Defeat K-Wings 5-0 on Thanksgiving Eve

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-0, on Wednesday night in front of nearly 10,000 fans in the traditional Thanksgiving Eve game. Multi-point performances from Kyle Bollers and Tristan Ashbrook gave Cincinnati their largest offensive output of the season with five goals.

Highlighting the victory was a 25-save shutout from Vyacheslav Peksa to pick up his first victory of the season. Additionally, Peksa recorded his first shutout as a member of the Cyclones.

Cincinnati jumped on Kalamazoo early, with Dante Sheriff applying pressure on the forecheck and winning the puck battle behind the net. Sheriff, in his first game back from injury, fed Remy Parker in front of the net to score the opener.

With his goal, Parker scored his first goal of the 2024-25 season.

Cincinnati was not done yet. After Peksa held the lead at 1-0, the 'Clones closed out the period with another offensive zone forecheck that led to a Kalamazoo turnover. Mathieu Gosselin stripped the puck free and closed in on a breakaway. Gosselin went to his backhand and beat Jonathan Lemieux to pick up his third goal of the season.

The Cyclones would triple their lead in the second period on a skillful goal from Kyle Bollers. The Oshawa native toe-dragged past two K-Wings defenseman and beat Lemieux five-hole to make it 3-0 and pick up his third goal of the campaign.

As the game began to ramp up physically, a wonderful glove save from Peksa preserved the three-goal lead after Kalamazoo applied offensive pressure late in the second period.

In the third period, it was another aggressive offensive zone presence from Cincinnati that led directly to a goal. Bollers and Griffin jarred the puck free behind the goal line and found Ashbrook open back door. Ashbrook would score top shelf to make it 4-0, Cyclones.

Mason McCarty scored his first goal with the Cyclones to close out the game. Bollers and Ashbrook led the 3-on-2 rush and found McCarty on the near side. McCarty fooled Lemieux five-hole to extend the lead to five.

Peksa would hold on to preserve the shutout and help guide Cincinnati to their second win of the 2024-25 season.

The Cyclones return to action on Friday, Nov. 29 when they host the Wheeling Nailers in the Peanuts Matinee contest. Cincinnati will don Snoopy-themed holiday jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in the early-afternoon Black Friday matchup.

