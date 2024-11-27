Nailers Feast on Fish Before Thanksgiving

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers continued their stellar play at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday night, and got some revenge in the process, as they took down the Toledo Walleye, 4-1. Defenseman Mats Lindgren netted Wheeling's first two goals of the night, while fellow 20-year old Sergei Murashov won his sixth straight start with 36 saves. The Nailers extended their winning streak to six games, their point streak to nine games (8-0-1), and now have points in ten straight regular season home games (9-0-1) dating back to last season.

The Nailers got off to a terrific start, as they scored twice in the first period. The first goal came quickly at the 1:29 mark. Jordan Martel wired a pass across the ice to send Mats Lindgren in alone on the left side of the offensive zone. Lindgren breezed his way into the circle, then drove a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Lindgren was also responsible for the second marker, which came with 3:15 remaining. The rookie blueliner dangled his way to the right side of the slot, where he flipped a backhander into the top-left corner.

Toledo battled back to within one during the middle frame, as the visitors scored just two seconds after a power play expired. Casey Dornbach set up Griffin Ness in the bottom of the left circle, where he placed a wrist shot into the right side of the goal. The Walleye outshot Wheeling, 12-5 in period two.

In the third period, the Nailers looked to their defense and goaltending to carry them into the win column, and they delivered in a big way, which included a successful three-minute penalty kill. Louie Roehl and Bennett MacArthur applied the finishing touches to the 4-1 triumph with a couple of empty netters in the closing minutes.

Sergei Murashov was spectacular again for Wheeling, as he extended his personal winning streak to six games by blocking away 36 of the 37 shots he faced. Jan Bednar took the loss for the Walleye, as he made 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Nailers will play a home-and-home series against the Cincinnati Cyclones this weekend, beginning on Friday afternoon in Cincinnati at 1:35. The Saturday 7:10 game in Wheeling will be Hall of Fame Night, as Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. That night will also be the annual Teddy Bear Toss, when fans throw a new or gently used stuffed animal onto the ice after the first goal by the Nailers. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army. Additionally, there will be a full team post game autograph session. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

