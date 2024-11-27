Wichita Begins Holiday Week Tonight vs. Worcester

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan.- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its eight-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Worcester Railers.

Tonight is the first-ever meeting between the two franchises. The Thunder are coming off a three-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies last week, winning on Friday night, 4-2. Worcester is looking to snap a four-game winless skid, losing in its last contest to Trois-Rivieres in a shootout.

Wichita is third in the Mountain Division with 19 points. Worcester is sixth in the North Division with 13 points.

Michal Stínil played in his 200th ECHL game on Thursday of last week. He needs three to reach 200 ECHL points. Stínil has points in eight of his last nine games. He is second in points (21), sixth in goals (9) and second in shots on net (67).

Nolan Kneen is also approaching a milestone. He currently sits at 197 ECHL games in his career. The fifth year blueliner has seven assists in 17 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Braden Haché has five assists in his last three games...Peter Bates is tied for fourth with 13 assists...Dillon Boucher is two games away from 100 ECHL games...Jérémie Bucheler is tied for first for defenseman in game-winning goals (2)... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 7-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...

RAILERS NOTES - Anthony Repaci is tied for ninth in points (í18), tied for second in goals (11) and fourth in shots (62)...Kolby Johnson is tied for first in major penalties (4) and tied for third in penalty minutes (32)...Cole Donhauser is tied for first in shorthanded points (2)...Connor Welsh is tied for fifth in scoring by a defenseman (13)...

Tonight is Country Night and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight. Come join us for $3 beers and a postgame concert with up-and-coming artist, LECADE.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.