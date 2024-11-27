Mariners Fall a Goal Short in Norfolk

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - Despite netting two goals over the final 6:25 of regulation, the Maine Mariners fell 4-3 to the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night at Scope Arena. Jimmy Lambert, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Xander Lamppa scored goals for Maine.

Just :59 into the game, Norfolk's Pavel Padakin deflected Josh McDougall's point shot past Ryan Bischel to give the home team the quick lead. Maine countered with a power play goal at 16:22 to tie things up as Jimmy Lambert's attempted pass took a hard carom off an Admirals skate near the point and all the way into the net. With 45 seconds left in the frame, Denis Smirnov put Norfolk back ahead, one-timing a Carson Musser pass in the right wing circle.

Still a 2-1 game after 40 minutes, Norfolk's Ben Zloty put home a power play goal at 7:14 of the third to stretch Norfolk's lead to a pair, potting a rebound off the end boards. Brooklyn Kalmikov got loose on a breakaway and cashed in his fifth goal of the season at 13:35 to pull Maine back within a goal. Keegan Osmundson's empty netter for Norfolk at 18:28 would prove to be the game-winning-goal after Maine's Xander Lamppa put home a rebound for his first goal of the season with 33 seconds to play.

Domenic DiVincentiis improved to 3-0 as an Admiral with a 17 save effort. Bischel stopped 18/21 in the loss for Maine.

The Mariners (6-9-0) and Admirals will resume their series on Friday with another 7:05 PM start, before finishing up on Saturday night. The next Mariners home game is Sunday, December 8th at 3 PM against the Trois-Rivieres Lions - the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, also featuring "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys and a winter beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Martin's Point Health Care. There's also a Postgame Open Skate with Santa Claus, presented by CoverME.gov. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

