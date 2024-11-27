Rush Game Notes: November 27, 2024 vs. Allen Americans

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, battles the Allen Americans in a three-game Thanksgiving series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Idaho Steelheads returned the favor of a weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Joni Jurmo scored Rapid City's only goal on a shot from the point midway through the first period. Connor Murphy made 24 saves on 28 shots. All five games of the two-week mini-series were won by the visiting team.

THANKSGIVING + HOCKEY

The Rush welcomes in the Allen Americans, its longtime rival across the ECHL and CHL eras, for a three-game series around the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Wednesday night. With the two teams just two points apart in the standings heading into it, whoever wins the week will likely leapfrog the other in the Mountain Division.

FIRST-TIME FIGHTERS

Two Rush players dropped the gloves for the first time in a Rapid City uniform on Saturday. Maurizio Colella picked up just his second professional fight, and first since February 27, 2022 with the Newfoundland Growlers. Aaron Hyman's last fight came in junior hockey on March 6, 2019.

TOP LINE IN DOUBLE-FIGURES

While Scott Burt's goal is to have four balanced and deep lines, his first line has started to put up top-line numbers. All three players- Ryan Wagner, Chaz Smedsrud, and Deni Goure- are in the double-digits in total points this season. They account for three of the four double-digit scorers on the current roster, with Brett Davis being the other.

CHAZ, THE FORMER AMERICAN

Rush forward Chaz Smedsrud faces his former team this week. After a hot start to his career at the tail end of last season, Smedsrud has found a home in Rapid City. The Luverne, Minn. native has 11 points in 11 Rush games and has produced a point in seven of his last eight games.

FORMER RUSH

With the Rush and Americans meeting up, three former Rapid City players make their returns to The Monument Ice Arena with Allen: Mark Duarte, Riley Ginnell, and James Hardie. The trio combined for 124 Rush games played last season. Hardie was traded to Allen in March, while the other two went to the Americans in the offseason.

PENALTIES KILLED

After improving as last season went along, the Rush's penalty kill has picked up where it left off this year and currently ranks seventh in the league at 86.0%. In its last five games against Idaho, the PK went 20-for-22, including an 18-for-18 stretch.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on November 27, 29, and 30 in a three-game Thanksgiving series! Saturday, November 30th is Knights on Ice. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.