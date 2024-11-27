Make It Four in a Row for the Lions
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions played their only game of the week Wednesday night in Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder. Trois-Rivières defeated Adirondack in a shootout the last time the teams faced off against one another on November 2.
The first period was scoreless due in no small part to the stellar goalkeeping of both Luke Cavallin of the Lions and Tyler Brennan of the Thunder. Trois-Rivières was dominant in the shots on goal department with 14 shots while the Thunder was only able to muster four of their own. Adirondack was also undisciplined, being sent to the penalty box three times while the Lions were only penalized once.
Adirondack had two sensational power play scoring chances in the second period, however it was the Lions who were able to find the back of the net, not once but twice. First it was Anthony Beauchamp at 4:49 and then Tyler Hylland at 18:17. After 40 minutes of play the Lions had a 2-0 lead.
The Thunder pulled out all the stops in the third period, and it paid off when Ryan Smith scored a shorthanded goal to make the score 2-1. With the game winding down Adirondack put the pedal to the metal to get the equalizer but the Lions held strong, and ultimately Xavier Cormier scored into an empty net at 19:20 to seal the victory for the Lions. Final score: Lions 3 - Thunder 1.
