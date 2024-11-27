Ryan Smith Scores in 3-1 Thunder Loss to Lions
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Ryan Smith scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night in front of over 4,100 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.
Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead in the second period as Anthony Beauchamp fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan at the 4:49 mark from the left circle. The goal was Beauchamp's sixth of the year with the lone assist from Xavier Cormier.
Late in the second, Tyler Hylland fired a one timer into the net from the hash marks to give Trois-Rivieres a two-goal lead. The goal was Hylland's second of the year with assists from Morgan Adams-Moisan and Tommy Cormier with 1:43 left in the period. Adirondack trailed the Lions 2-0 after two periods.
Adirondack got on the board in the third period as Ryan Smith scored a highlight-reel shorthanded goal at 13:53 and the Thunder trailed by one. Smith walked in all by himself into the offensive zone and caught goaltender Luke Cavallin with a wrister for his fourth of the season, unassisted, and the Thunder were down 2-1.
With the net empty, Xavier Cormier scored an empty-net goal for the Lions to seal the 3-1 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 29 of 31 shots in the loss while Luke Cavallin denied 22 of 23 in the win.
The Thunder return home on November 29 and 30 against Reading! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday and November 30 is the 10th Anniversary Celebration! First 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and special 10th Anniversary jerseys!
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder forward Chase Brand lays a hit on the Trois-Rivieres Lions
