Ryan Smith Scores in 3-1 Thunder Loss to Lions

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Chase Brand lays a hit on the Trois-Rivieres Lions

GLENS FALLS - Ryan Smith scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night in front of over 4,100 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead in the second period as Anthony Beauchamp fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan at the 4:49 mark from the left circle. The goal was Beauchamp's sixth of the year with the lone assist from Xavier Cormier.

Late in the second, Tyler Hylland fired a one timer into the net from the hash marks to give Trois-Rivieres a two-goal lead. The goal was Hylland's second of the year with assists from Morgan Adams-Moisan and Tommy Cormier with 1:43 left in the period. Adirondack trailed the Lions 2-0 after two periods.

Adirondack got on the board in the third period as Ryan Smith scored a highlight-reel shorthanded goal at 13:53 and the Thunder trailed by one. Smith walked in all by himself into the offensive zone and caught goaltender Luke Cavallin with a wrister for his fourth of the season, unassisted, and the Thunder were down 2-1.

With the net empty, Xavier Cormier scored an empty-net goal for the Lions to seal the 3-1 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 29 of 31 shots in the loss while Luke Cavallin denied 22 of 23 in the win.

