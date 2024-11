ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 27, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

add Austen Swankler, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Voit, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Mark Olver, F activated from reserve

delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve

delete William Rousseau, G placed on reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Travis Broughman, F acquired from Reading 11/25

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Micah Robbins, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add David Cotton, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cam Morrison, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve

delete Patrick Guay, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Ryan Chyzowski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

delete Sanghoon Shin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Djibril Touré, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Rapid City:

add Holden Wale, D activated from reserve

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve

add Christian Propp, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Mylymok, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Sloan Stanick, F assigned by Henderson

add Jake Johnson, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

Tulsa:

add Jacob Goldowski, F signed contract 11/26

add Parker AuCoin, F acquired from Reading 11/25

add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Vitali Mikhailov, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Cody Corbett, D signed contract

add Kyle Pow, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Reed Morison, F activated from reserve

add Jake Barczewski, G assigned by Eagles

delete Jake Barczewski, G recalled by Eagles

delete James Shearer, D placed on reserve

delete Derek Daschke, D placed on reserve

delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bryan Yoon, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve

delete Owen Norton, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Carter Jones, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Burke, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

add Andrew Nielsen, D activated from reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D placed on reserve

