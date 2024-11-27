Game Day - Game #14 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







GLENS FALLS - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will close out the month of November this evening when the team faces the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York. Head coach Ron Choules and his players will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman is having a career year in a Lions uniform since returning to Trois-Rivières. He has 11 points in nine games, and his +6 differential is a testament to his importance at both ends of the ice.

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The veteran scored his third goal of the season on Sunday and is now only one point away from reaching the 200-point plateau in the ECHL.

- #96 Anthony Beauchamp: The forward from Thurso, Quebec scored twice on Saturday in Worcester and now has five goals in 13 games. He also is a physical presence, never shying away from dishing out solid bodychecks.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

- Not a player, rather, a group of players! The Thunder's penalty killing squads have scored four shorthanded goals since the start of the season. The two units have killed off an impressive 84% of opponents' power play chances, conceding only six goals in the opposition's 38 man-advantage scenarios.

- #8 Ryan Conroy: The Thunder's leading point-getter among its defencemen has seven points in 12 games. He scored his first goal of the season against the Lions when Trois-Rivières last visited Glens Falls.

- #12 Andre Ghantous: Along with Ryan Wheler, Ghantous leads the team in goals with four after 13 games. However, the forward has yet to find the back of the net against the Lions.

After tonight's game, the Lions will have a week off before getting back into action on Wednesday, December 4 when the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads visit Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.