Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday (Nov. 27) the Ottawa Senators of the NHL have reassigned defenseman Djibril Touré to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Touré, 21, skated in 18 games for Orlando this season, tallying six points (1g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound rearguard signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2023.

The Dorval, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) and accumulating 69 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games.

