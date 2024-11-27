Heartlanders Prepare for Crispy Bacon Night After 3-1 Loss

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Bloomington, IL - Iowa Heartlanders forward T.J. Walsh scored midway through the third on the power play, but Hugo Ollas made 30 straight saves to start the game for a 3-1 Bloomington Bison victory Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Ollas blocked 32 shots for his second ECHL win. Iowa out shot Bloomington in every period.

Iowa is back home for Crispy Bacon Night, presented by the Hyatt Regency in Coralville, this Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Bloomington at 6:00 p.m.

The Bison scored the game's first three goals, two on the man up. Carter Berger (11:47 of 1st), Connor Lockhart (11:11 of 2nd) and Ryan Siedem (12:19 of 2nd).

Carter Berger scored the game's first goal on Bloomington's second shot, a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 8:13 to go in the first.

Samuel Hlavaj made 18 saves, but was tagged with the loss.

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of entertainment. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history. Also a huge thanks to our partners at iHeartRadio for helping to make the night possible.

December 1st: STEM Skate Off

Witness the wonders of science, innovation, and technology come to life at Xtream Arena on December 1st! It's a day where STEM-science, math, engineering, and technology-takes center stage for an unforgettable experience! Puck drops at 3:00 p.m. for an explosive/electric matchup against the Bloomington Bison!

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.