Heartlanders Prepare for Crispy Bacon Night After 3-1 Loss
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - Iowa Heartlanders forward T.J. Walsh scored midway through the third on the power play, but Hugo Ollas made 30 straight saves to start the game for a 3-1 Bloomington Bison victory Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Ollas blocked 32 shots for his second ECHL win. Iowa out shot Bloomington in every period.
Iowa is back home for Crispy Bacon Night, presented by the Hyatt Regency in Coralville, this Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Bloomington at 6:00 p.m.
The Bison scored the game's first three goals, two on the man up. Carter Berger (11:47 of 1st), Connor Lockhart (11:11 of 2nd) and Ryan Siedem (12:19 of 2nd).
Carter Berger scored the game's first goal on Bloomington's second shot, a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 8:13 to go in the first.
Samuel Hlavaj made 18 saves, but was tagged with the loss.
Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games
November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night
This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of entertainment. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history. Also a huge thanks to our partners at iHeartRadio for helping to make the night possible.
December 1st: STEM Skate Off
Witness the wonders of science, innovation, and technology come to life at Xtream Arena on December 1st! It's a day where STEM-science, math, engineering, and technology-takes center stage for an unforgettable experience! Puck drops at 3:00 p.m. for an explosive/electric matchup against the Bloomington Bison!
Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders
Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.
Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024
- Oilers Head into Thanksgiving Atop Western Conference with Win over Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Win Third Straight Game, Take Down Maine, 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- McKay Shines Again as Swamp Rabbits Earn Fifth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat K-Wings 5-0 on Thanksgiving Eve - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Prepare for Crispy Bacon Night After 3-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall at Cincinnati Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Take Down Thunder 1-0 in Series Opener - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Feast on Fish Before Thanksgiving - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Bring Heat to Icemen with 4-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Make It Four in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Dell Shines in 1-0 Loss to Railers - Wichita Thunder
- Ness Finds Net in Loss to Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Fall a Goal Short in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Ryan Smith Scores in 3-1 Thunder Loss to Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Host Underwear Toss Night Friday at Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Begins Holiday Week Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Open Three-Game Series in Rapid City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: November 27, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Six Game Homestand Opens Tonight vs Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day - Game #14 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Prepare for Crispy Bacon Night After 3-1 Loss
- Heartlanders Tie Game in Final Minute, Get Point vs. Bloomington
- Heartlanders Get Goal from Blachman in 4-1 Loss
- Heartlanders Riding 5-Game Point Streak
- Heartlanders Third-Period Magic Earns Them Point in 3-2 OTL