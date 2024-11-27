Dell Shines in 1-0 Loss to Railers
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began the holiday week on Wednesday night, falling to Worcester, 1-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The two netminders stole the show in what turned out to be a defensive struggle. Aaron Dell was outstanding in the losing effort, stopping 45 shots. Henrik Tikkanen earned his second shutout, stopping 28 offerings from the Thunder.
Jack Randl broke a scoreless tie with five minutes to go in the second frame. Jordan Kaplan was able to outrace a man into the right corner to get to a dump-in by the Railers. He found Randl near the net and beat Dell under the arm for his sixth of the year.
In the third, Worcester fired 19 shots on net, but Dell stood firm and gave the Thunder a chance.
Wichita called its timeout with 22 seconds left and pulled Dell for the extra attacker. Worcester prevented any shots getting onto Tikkanen and held on for the win.
Wichita was shut out for the first time at home and second time this season. Dell made a season-high in saves for a Thunder netminder.
Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.
The two teams return to action on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Friday night is QuikTrip Buy In and Teddy Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Groundworks. Head over to any QT location in the Wichita area for your complimentary upper-level ticket voucher. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice when the Thunder scores their first goal.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Aaron Dell vs. the Worcester Railers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024
- Admirals Win Third Straight Game, Take Down Maine, 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- McKay Shines Again as Swamp Rabbits Earn Fifth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat K-Wings 5-0 on Thanksgiving Eve - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Prepare for Crispy Bacon Night After 3-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall at Cincinnati Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Take Down Thunder 1-0 in Series Opener - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Feast on Fish Before Thanksgiving - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Bring Heat to Icemen with 4-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Make It Four in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Dell Shines in 1-0 Loss to Railers - Wichita Thunder
- Ness Finds Net in Loss to Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Fall a Goal Short in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Ryan Smith Scores in 3-1 Thunder Loss to Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Host Underwear Toss Night Friday at Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Begins Holiday Week Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Open Three-Game Series in Rapid City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: November 27, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Six Game Homestand Opens Tonight vs Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day - Game #14 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.