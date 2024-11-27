Dell Shines in 1-0 Loss to Railers

Wichita Thunder goaltender Aaron Dell vs. the Worcester Railers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began the holiday week on Wednesday night, falling to Worcester, 1-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The two netminders stole the show in what turned out to be a defensive struggle. Aaron Dell was outstanding in the losing effort, stopping 45 shots. Henrik Tikkanen earned his second shutout, stopping 28 offerings from the Thunder.

Jack Randl broke a scoreless tie with five minutes to go in the second frame. Jordan Kaplan was able to outrace a man into the right corner to get to a dump-in by the Railers. He found Randl near the net and beat Dell under the arm for his sixth of the year.

In the third, Worcester fired 19 shots on net, but Dell stood firm and gave the Thunder a chance.

Wichita called its timeout with 22 seconds left and pulled Dell for the extra attacker. Worcester prevented any shots getting onto Tikkanen and held on for the win.

Wichita was shut out for the first time at home and second time this season. Dell made a season-high in saves for a Thunder netminder.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

The two teams return to action on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Friday night is QuikTrip Buy In and Teddy Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Groundworks. Head over to any QT location in the Wichita area for your complimentary upper-level ticket voucher. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice when the Thunder scores their first goal.

