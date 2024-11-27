Oilers Head into Thanksgiving Atop Western Conference with Win over Kansas City
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won their third consecutive game on Wednesday night, topping Kansas City 3-2 on Thanksgiving Eve at the BOK Center.
Kylor Wall opened the scoring 1:58 into the action, sending his first of the season over Victor Ostman's shoulder off a Josh Nelson draw, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Solag Bakich extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 at the 15:18 mark, ripping a high-slot wrist shot into the lower half of the net. Max Andreev cut the lead down to 2-1, netting his fourth of the campaign with 48 seconds left in the opening frame.
Luke Loheit leveled the game, scoring the Maverick's second unanswered tally 7:05 into the frame. Jack Clement put Tulsa back on top with his first pro goal, driving a high-powered slapshot beyond Ostman upon leaving the box with 6:16 left in the second period. The goal stood as the eventual game winner.
A grinding final frame saw each team register six shots on net.
Tulsa and Kansas City are back at it on Black Friday, Nov. 29 for a Teddy Bear Toss showdown at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game, throwing it onto the ice after the Oilers' first goal of the game. The first 1000 fans will receive a FREE Oilers beanie.
