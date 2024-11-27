Solar Bears Host Underwear Toss Night Friday at Kia Center
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of its third 'Underwear Toss Game' on Friday, November 29 when the Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen at AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center.
Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on November 29. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to Orange County Public Schools.
Solar Bears Host Underwear Toss Night Friday at Kia Center
