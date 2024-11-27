K-Wings Fall at Cincinnati Wednesday

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-8-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped Wednesday's contest, 5-0, to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-8-3-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati scored two goals in the first period, at the 2:53 and 15:20 marks, to take the early lead. The Cyclones added one more in the middle frame, coming at the 13:45 mark.

Two more third-period goals, at the 11:17 and 14:37 marks, capped off Cincinnati's win.

Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-0) made 31 saves in defeat, helping Kalamazoo go 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings now get set for a matchup with the Toledo Walleye (10-5-2-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntington Center.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.