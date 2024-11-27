K-Wings Fall at Cincinnati Wednesday
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-8-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped Wednesday's contest, 5-0, to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-8-3-0) at Heritage Bank Center.
Cincinnati scored two goals in the first period, at the 2:53 and 15:20 marks, to take the early lead. The Cyclones added one more in the middle frame, coming at the 13:45 mark.
Two more third-period goals, at the 11:17 and 14:37 marks, capped off Cincinnati's win.
Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-0) made 31 saves in defeat, helping Kalamazoo go 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings now get set for a matchup with the Toledo Walleye (10-5-2-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntington Center.
The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.
