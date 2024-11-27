Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled from loan by the Americna Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

The 23-year-old defenseman has appeared in six games with the Gladiators so far this season, adding one goal. Over the previous two years, Nychuk has suited up in 26 AHL games, all with the Abbotsford Canucks.

The Gladiators host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at Gas South Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m.

