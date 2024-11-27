Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals
November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled from loan by the Americna Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.
The 23-year-old defenseman has appeared in six games with the Gladiators so far this season, adding one goal. Over the previous two years, Nychuk has suited up in 26 AHL games, all with the Abbotsford Canucks.
The Gladiators host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at Gas South Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m.
Check out the Atlanta Gladiators Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024
- Wichita Begins Holiday Week Tonight vs. Worcester - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Open Three-Game Series in Rapid City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: November 27, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Six Game Homestand Opens Tonight vs Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day - Game #14 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by the Milwaukee Admirals
- Gladiators to Air Ten Games on the Peachtree Sports Network
- Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Blake Murray Nets Overtime Game Winner, Gladiators Take Down Icemen 3-2 on Home Ice
- Ethan Haider Earns Second Professional Shutout, Atlanta Silences Solar Bears, 4-0