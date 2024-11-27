Railers Take Down Thunder 1-0 in Series Opener

November 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Jack Randl receives congratulations along the bench

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Jack Randl receives congratulations along the bench(Worcester Railers HC)

Wichita, KS - The Worcester Railers HC (7-9-0-1 14pts) took down the Wichita Thunder (9-8-1-0, 19pts), on Wednesday night by the final score of 1-0 in front of a crowd of 2,583 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the INTRUST Bank Arena taking on the Wichita Thunder on Friday, November 29th at 8:05 p.m. EST.

The first period went without a goal from either side, but Worcester struck first when Jack Randl (1-0-1) who scored 15:01 into the second period. His goal would be the lone second period goal ending the period with a 1-0 Worcester lead. The Railers second peiod goal would be the lone goal of the night leading to a 1-0 win for the Railers.

Both teams had their chance to notch the first tally on the power play in the first period, but neither team was able to take advantage of the man advantage. The Railers got on the power play just 1:10 into the first period failing to find the back of the net, while the Thunder had two chances in the first period with the Railers penalty kill holding strong both times leading to a 0-0 tie through the first 20 minutes. Shots favored Worcester 16-15 in the first.

The Railers broke the scoreless tie after 35 minutes of play. Jack Randl (6) was able to bury one into the back of the net with help from passes off the sticks of Jordan Kaplan and Lincoln Hatten. The Railers would get another chance on the power play with just under five minutes to go in the second, but the Railers were unable to capitalize on the power play. The second period ended with a 1-0 Worcester lead. Shots favored Worcester in the second 11-8.

The low scoring night continued into the third period. The Railers nearly added to their lead with another power play opportunity 9:45 into the third period. Late in the power play Jordan Kaplan took a shot right in front but Aaron Dell of Wichita was able to make the save. Neither team would find the back of the net in the third resulting in a 1-0 win for Worcester. Shots favored Worcester 19-5 in the third and 46-28 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Jack Randl (1-0-1, +1, 6 shots), 2nd Star: Henrik Tikkanen (28 Saves, 0 GA, 1.000 SV%), 1st Star: Aaron Dell (45 Saves, 1 GA, .978 SV%)... Final shots favored Worcester 46-28... Aaron Dell (4-4-1) made 45 saves on 46 shots for Wichita... Henrik Tikkanen (2-4-0) made 28 saves on 28 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Wichita went 0-for-3... JD Dudek (IR), Kolby Johnson (SUS), John Muse (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 1-0-0-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 1-0-0-0 at the INTRUST Bank Arena against Wichita.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.