Murphy Strong Over Seven in 4-2 Loss to Mets

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (72-71) dropped their second in a row against the Syracuse Mets (61-83) on Thursday night, a 4-2 loss at Polar Park.

WooSox starter Chris Murphy went seven innings for the third time in his young Triple-A career, allowing two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts. In 13 outings with Worcester, the left-hander has struck out seven or more three times.

Syracuse managed its runs off Murphy in his first and final innings: a Dominic Smith first-inning RBI single and a Carlos Rincon run-scoring double in the seventh.

Worcester got on the board in the first on a double down the right field line from Enmanuel Valdez-Jarren Duran attempted to steal on the pitch, and he scored easily from first. Pedro Castellanos gave the home team its only lead in the sixth on an RBI single, scoring Ryan Fitzgerald.

After Rincon's double, it was 2-2 game entering the top of the eighth, a frame that began with a leadoff walk to Syracuse's Deven Marrero from Chase Shugart. Nick Meyer followed with a go-ahead RBI double, and after a groundout, Smith singled Meyer home to make it 4-2 Mets.

The WooSox continue the six-game home series on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets. On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Worcester, facing Jose Rodriguez (2-3, 5.30). Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN.

