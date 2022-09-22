Sounds Set to Begin Final Homestand of the Season Amid Division Title Race on Monday

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home on Monday, September 26 to begin the final homestand of the season, a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Sounds lead the International League West Division by 4.5 games. The winner of the division earns a trip to Las Vegas to play in the inaugural Triple-A Championship Weekend set to begin on Friday, September 30.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Monday, September 26 vs. Memphis - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The first and only Monday home game of the season.

Enchant Santa Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 fans). Enchant is the world's largest Christmas light spectacular and it's coming to First Horizon Park beginning on Friday, November 25!

Tuesday, September 27 vs. Memphis - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, September 28 vs. Memphis - 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with ".mil" e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville and iHeart Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.