Homestand Highlights: Stripers Cap off Season with Two Ring Giveaways

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will finish off the 2022 season by giving away 755 World Champions Replica Rings on consecutive nights and hosting an Education Day matinee for local students during the final series of the year - a three-game set against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at Coolray Field from September 26-28.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, September 26 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway: World Series Champions... got a nice RING to it. Thanks to our friends at Coolray Heating & Cooling, and in honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring! Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings

Tuesday, September 27 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway: Last chance! Thanks to our friends at Coolray Heating & Cooling, and in honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring! Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, September 28 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: 12:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.

- Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

