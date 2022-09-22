Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Buffalo

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (65-78) vs. Buffalo Bisons (73-68)

Thursday - 6:05p.m. ET - Sahlen Field- Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-7, 7.59) vs. RHP Jose De Leon (0-0, 2.70)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their first win of the year at Sahlen Field last night, 7-3 to even the series at a game apiece...CF Andrew Stevenson and 1B Adrian Sanchez each collected a pair of hits, including Stevenson launching his 16th homer, a three-run shot in the fifth to give the Wings the lead for good...3B Jake Alu extended his hit streak to nine games with a fourth-inning double, also his fourth-straight contest with an extra-base hit...rehabbing southpaw MacKenzie Gore made his third rehab start of the year, working four full innings, allowing just one earned on two hits...four pitchers were used to cover the final five frames, including a hitless ninth by RHP Reed Garrett...Rochester will look to take a 2-1 series lead in tonight's contest, as RHP Franklyn Kilome gets the ball for his 11th start with the Wings.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: With a stolen base from 2B Jake Alu in last night's game, the Wings have totaled 146 swipes on the season...this is the most stolen bases in a season since the 2001 Red Wings stole 139 bags...with 7 games remaining, the Wings are six stolen bases away from their 1992 mark (152), which was the most since 1944 when they stole 180.

KEEPING THE TEAM SEAMSTRESS IN BUSINESS: After recently-promoted RHP Zach Brzykcy logged 0.2 innings pitched last night in which he became the 79th different player to have appeared in a game for the Red Wings this season, Rochester continues to add to their franchise-record number...their new record, which previously stood at 77, marks the fourth consecutive year the Wings have set a new franchise record for players to have appeared in a game.

DEALIN': After allowing just three runs to Toronto's top affiliate in last night's win, the Red Wings pitching staff now posts a 3.33 ERA in the month of September (18 games)...RHP Joan Adon (4 ER, 20.1 IP), RHP Matt Brill (0 ER, 5.0 IP), LHP Alberto Baldonado (1 ER, 9.2 IP), and LHP MacKenzie Gore (1 ER, 8.1 IP) have combined to post a 1.25 ERA (6 ER, 43.1 IP).

Rochester pitchers are tied for second among International League teams in ERA (3.33) and are tied for fifth in WHIP (1.33) in September.

IN CHAVI WE TRUST: The Rochester pitching staff allowed just three earned runs in last night's contest...in the past week, the Wings have posted an International League-best 2.11 ERA, over a full run better than second place Scranton-W/B (3.38 ERA)...

The Wings have allowed three or fewer runs in eight of their last nine games.

In 17 games versus Buffalo, they have allowed 3 earned runs or less in nine of the contests.

GORE-MET COOKIN': Southpaw MacKenzie Gore made his third rehab appearance with Rochester last night, working four full innings for the first time since 7/3 with San Diego, a game in which he allowed just one earned in 5.2 innings of work at Dodger Stadium...his one earned run in a Red Wings uniform is the fewest he has allowed in a three-game stretch since 5/17-29, with the last game on 5/29 coming in relief.

In three appearances with Rochester, Gore has posted a 1.08 ERA through 8.1 innings.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in last night's win...the lefty has now reached base safely in 15-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in eight of those 14 games.

He has collected a hit in nine straight games, and an extra-base hit in the last four contests.

During his current on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (25), home runs (6), RBI (20), and runs scored (12).

LATE NIGHT DEPOSIT: LF Nick Banks launched a home run in the 8th inning of last night's contest, marking back-to-back games with a home run...the Texas A&M alum has now hit home runs in consecutive games for the third time this season, with the last coming on 9/6-9/7 against Syracuse...the lefty's opposite-field home run marks his fourth long ball in the month of September, two more than he's had in any other month this season...

Of Banks' 11 homers, eight have come on the road and four have come off left-handed pitchers and four have been of the opposite field variety.

The Wings are now 8-3 when Banks goes deep.

ANDREW HOMER-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson continued building onto his career-high power numbers, hitting his 16th home run of the season in last night's win...with his homer coming off of RHP Casey Lawrence, 15 of the lefty's long balls have come against right-handed pitching, the most of any Red Wings this season, and just one from tying former Wings' OF Daniel Palka's total vs. righties last season.

FRANK THE TANK: Rochester sends RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound tonight in hopes of taking a 2-1 series lead in Buffalo...the former Syracuse Met is coming off one of his best performances as a Red Wing, working five scoreless innings on 9/15 against Lehigh Valley on just two hits...this is following four consecutive starts in which he allowed three or more earned runs.

Since joining the Wings on 7/14, he leads the club with 47 strikeouts, and games started (10).

