RailRiders Get the Victory on Thursday

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (79-64) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-69) 8-7 on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs against Trevor Bettencourt in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Ronald Guzman hit a sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Volpe and Chris Owings hit an RBI single that scored Ben Rortvedt. Bettencourt pitched just one inning for Lehigh Valley.

Jonathan Hennigan pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Bettencourt. James Marvel pitched two scoreless innings after Hennigan, and Braeden Ogle pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Johan Camargo hit a three-run home run against Deivi Garcia in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 3-2 lead. The home run for Camargo was his second with the IronPigs.

Dustin Peterson hit a two-run double against Jose Mujica (3-1) in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-2. The RailRiders tied the game at 5-5 against Tayler Scott in the top of the sixth inning. Tyler Wade hit an RBI single that scored Armando Alvarez and Michael Beltre hit a two-run single that scored Owings and Wade.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Erik Miller (0-1) issued a walk to Blake Perkins with the bases loaded that scored Alvarez. Rortvedt homered against Michael Kelly in the top of the eighth inning to give the RailRiders a 7-5 lead. Estevan Florial added an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning against Ofreidy Gomez that scored Perkins and gave the RailRiders an 8-5 lead.

Luke Bard earned his second save of the season for the RailRiders despite allowing two runs to the IronPigs. Ali Castillo scored on a passed ball and Vito Friscia scored on a fielder's choice.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.