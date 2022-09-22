Homestand Highlights: September 26 - 28
September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the final 3 games of the season! This is your last chance to catch a ball game this summer.
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)
2023 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Monroe Extinguisher
GENE CORNISH NIGHT: The Red Wings will honor Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rochester native Gene Cornish on September 26. Gene was a guitarist and founding member of the band The Rascals who were inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1997
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)
80's T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive an 80's themed Red Wings shirt presented by Rochester Nissan Dealers
2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)
FINAL GAME OF THE SEASON: Join us for a weekday matinee and the final game of the 2023 season.
