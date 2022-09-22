Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 9-4 on Thursday night from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. The Jumbo Shrimp currently lead the series, 2-1.

Charlotte left fielder Adam Haseley had a solid night at the plate. Haseley launched his 15th home run of the season and finished just a double short of hitting for the cycle on Thursday night. He went 3-for-3 with a single, triple and the homer.

Haseley's home run was the first of two for the Knights in the game three loss. Charlotte right fielder Micker Adolfo added his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning. The Knights scored two runs in the final frame against the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen.

Center fielder Mark Payton continued his hot hitting and added two hits in Thursday's game. He recorded his team-high 30th double of the season and now has a team-best 137 hits this season. In all, the Knights combined for nine hits on Thursday night.

RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 4.91) was promoted to Charlotte before the game from Double-A Birmingham and made his Triple-A debut on Thursday. Burke, 22, gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings pitched and was charged with the loss in his first career Triple-A start. The Knights used a total of seven pitchers on the night for the second consecutive day.

Jumbo Shrimp LHP Josh Rogers (3-7, 6.37) started the game and earned the win after he allowed just two runs over six innings pitched. Jacksonville DH Willians Astudillo hit his 16th home run in the win.

The two teams will continue the six-game road series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from the home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

