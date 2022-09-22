Indians Win Fourth Straight, Clinch Series Victory over Saints
September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Mason Martin belted his team-high 18th home run of the season and Endy Rodriguez went opposite field for his first Triple-A three bagger, as the Indianapolis Indians earned their fourth straight victory over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night, 6-4.
Up 3-1 with one out in the sixth, Martin opened up the Indians (74-70) second three-run frame when he ripped the 3-2 pitch onto the berm over the right field fence. Walks issued to Jared Oliva and Tucupita Marcano put runners on the corners, Rodriguez cracked his first triple in Triple-A with a deep fly ball into the left-center field gap that plated both runners, extending the lead to 6-1.
After the Saints (69-75) got on the board in the first with an RBI single by right fielder Cole Sturgeon, Indy would respond with a three-run third to capture the lead. Jared Oliva roped a leadoff double and scored promptly on an RBI single by Hoy Park. A fielding error by starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (L, 1-2) led to Park scoring. Malcom Nunez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to score Marcano - who singled earlier in the frame - to cap the inning.
St. Paul would rally to score a pair in the eighth to cut its deficit to 6-3 with a two-run double courtesy of Andrew Bechtold. Down two with the bases loaded in the top of ninth, Roy Morales singled to put the Saints within two runs. Southpaw Cam Vieaux (S, 2) would go on to strikeout the next two batters to slam the door on the Saints comeback efforts.
Starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff tossed 4.0 one-run innings struckout five batters. In relief of Eickhoff, Travis MacGregor would toss 2.0 scoreless and earned his second win of the season.
Oliva went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a diving snag in right field. Tonight was his seventh multi-hit game of the month.
The Indians will look to take a 5-0 lead in the series against St. Paul tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. Taking the mound for Indianapolis will be RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 8.10) against RHP Dereck Rodriguez (7-4, 5.07).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2022
- Hens Historic Win Streak Ends, New One Begins - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Win Fourth Straight, Clinch Series Victory over Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Gray Bashes Bulls to 7-6 Extra-Inning Walk off Win over Tides - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Come Back Over IronPigs 8-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Pounds Out Five-Run Win Over Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Get the Victory on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Liberatore Cruises in Redbirds' Win Over Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Force Extras, Lose On Walk-Off Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Late Rally Leads Syracuse to 4-2 Win Over Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Saints' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Murphy Strong Over Seven in 4-2 Loss to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Nashville Tops Louisville 5-1 on Thursday Night - Louisville Bats
- Singleton Breaks Walks Record, Sounds Shut Down Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Cruise Past Wings, 10-2 Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Barger Leads Bisons' Offensive Onslaught in 10-2 Rout of Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-74) vs. Indianapolis Indians (73-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RHP Sean Burke Promoted to Charlotte Today - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Organize Miracle League Games During Four Sundays this Fall - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Set to Begin Final Homestand of the Season Amid Division Title Race on Monday - Nashville Sounds
- Homestand Highlights: September 26 - 28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Cap off Season with Two Ring Giveaways - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Win Fourth Straight, Clinch Series Victory over Saints
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-74) vs. Indianapolis Indians (73-70)
- Priester Shines in Triple-A Debut, Indians Defeat Saints 7-1
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-73) vs. Indianapolis Indians (72-70)
- Citta Clinches Indians' Win with Clutch Hit in Seventh