Jacksonville Pounds Out Five-Run Win Over Charlotte

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Willians Astudillo homered and Josh Rogers tossed six strong innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won 9-4 over the Charlotte Knights in front of 7,841 fans Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (77-66) delivered the opening blow in the bottom of the first against Charlotte (56-88) starter Sean Burke (L, 0-1). With two outs, Jesús Sánchez reached on an error and Astudillo (16) blasted a two-run home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0.

The lead for the Jumbo Shrimp doubled in the third inning. Brian Miller led off with a single and advanced to second on a fly out by Ray-Patrick Didder. Sánchez followed with a single to score Miller from second to push the Jacksonville lead to 3-0. In the following at-bat, Astudillo singled and Sánchez moved up to second. Following two wild pitches, Sánchez scored to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-0 cushion.

Two innings later, the bats continued to swing for Jacksonville. Miller led off with a walk and stole second. Didder smacked a single, scoring Miller for the 5-0 lead. Following a double play, Astudillo knocked a base hit, his third of the day. Troy Johnston struck out but reached first on a wild pitch. Luis Aviles Jr. walked to load the bases and Bryson Brigman was hit by a pitch, scoring Astudillo from third to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-0 advantage.

Charlotte managed to scratch runs across in the sixth inning. Lenyn Sosa led off the inning with a single, and two batters later, Adam Haseley (15) blasted a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Dalvy Rosario reached on an error to start the inning and then stole second. A ground out pushed Rosario to third, and he then scored on a single from Didder to make it a five-run lead for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville's final runs crossed the plate in the seventh inning. Astudillo and Johnston worked back-to-back walks to start off the frame. Aviles Jr. swatted a double, scoring Astudillo to push the lead to 8-2. Johnston went first to third on the double and then scored on a double play to give the Jumbo Shrimp a commanding 9-2 lead.

The Knights plated two more runs in the ninth. Haseley led off with a triple and scored on a sac fly by Yolbert. In the next at-bat, Micker Adolfo (15) blasted a solo home run to straightaway center field, making it a five-run game, 9-4. Four batters later, Parker Bugg managed to get a fly out to end the game against the only batter he faced.

Rogers pitched masterfully, throwing six innings with six strikeouts and allowing just two runs on seven hits with only one walk. Anthony Maldonado tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and Bugg got the final out for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jeff Lindgren (3-3, 5.19 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte will hand the ball to RHP Scott Blewett (0-1, 18.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

Friday's game is the final Red Shirt Friday of the 2022 season. Jacksonville will be taking the field in their Bold City jerseys to support the military. Fans that wear red can save $1 off their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office. It's also the final Friday Night Lites, in which fans can purchase $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at the Craft Cave!. On a night of 90s nostalgia, fans are invited to stick around after the game for the final Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season, presented by Firehouse Subs.

