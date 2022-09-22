Liberatore Cruises in Redbirds' Win Over Stripers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds earned calm 6-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (7-8) settled back in on Thursday night, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits, walking three and striking out seven Stripers batters. The start marked back-to-back starts at AutoZone Park for Liberatore in which he completed six shutout innings.

Offensively, Memphis was led by left fielder Clint Coulter and first baseman Roberto Baldoquin. Coulter reached base in all four of his plate appearances, walking three times with a double and two runs scored. Baldoquin finished Thursday night with a 3-for-4 effort, scoring twice. Delvin Perez (2), Cory Spangenberg, Austin Allen and Scott Hurst all drove in runs in the victory.

In relief, T.J. McFarland and Freddy Pacheco tallied scoreless frames to secure the victory with Pacheco earning three strikeouts in the ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds (71-73) continue their six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers (66-76) on Friday, September 23 at AutoZone Park. For tickets and more information, fans can call 901-721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com.

