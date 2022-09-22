Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule
September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are pleased to release their schedule for the 2023 season. Just like in 2022, Syracuse is slated to play 150 regular season games in 2023. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st on the road against the Worcester Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener at NBT Bank Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 4th against the Rochester Red Wings.
The 150-game schedule is back in 2023. Triple-A moved to a 150-game schedule in 2022, which was the most games played in a season since 1964. Triple-A teams played a played a 130-game schedule in 2021, 140-game schedule in 2018 and 2019, 142-game schedule in 2017, and a 144-game schedule in 2016.
Just like the last two seasons, the 2023 schedule once again features teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. All Mondays are off days, except for July 3rd, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city. This format was implemented in 2021.
Syracuse's schedule features 24 games each against Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 21 games against Rochester and Worcester, 12 games against Durham, and six games each against Columbus, Louisville, Norfolk, and Toledo. The Mets will play 75 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 75 games on the road. All 150 games are slated to be played over a 178-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on March 31st and ends with the season finale on September 24th. The All-Star Break will be from July 10th to July 13th.
The Mets are also scheduled to be home for the week leading up to the Fourth of July. Syracuse will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for six straight games from Wednesday, June 28th to Sunday, July 3rd.
2023 features new teams on the schedule from recent years. Syracuse will host Durham and travel to Durham both for the first time since 2019. The Mets will travel to Toledo and host Louisville in 2023 for the first meetings with those clubs since 2019. Syracuse travelled to Columbus in 2022, but the Mets will host the Clippers at NBT Bank Stadium in 2023 for the first time since 2019.
Season ticket renewals for the 2023 season have begun. New season tickets will go on sale November 1, 2022. Fans can email Will Commisso any time at wcommisso@syracusemets.com to get on the waiting list or call the ticket office at 315.474-7833. Flex Plans will go on sale Black Friday, November 25, 2022. Single game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale Saturday, March 4, 2023 during the Syracuse Mets annual Open House at NBT Bank Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2022
- RHP Sean Burke Promoted to Charlotte Today - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Organize Miracle League Games During Four Sundays this Fall - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Set to Begin Final Homestand of the Season Amid Division Title Race on Monday - Nashville Sounds
- Homestand Highlights: September 26 - 28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Cap off Season with Two Ring Giveaways - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule
- José Buttó Tosses Brilliant Start in Syracuse's 5-0 Win at Worcester on Wednesday Night
- Francisco Álvarez Homers Again, But Syracuse Drops Rain-Shortened Game at Worcester, 3-2
- Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24th
- Francisco Álvarez Drives in Career-High Five Runs as Syracuse Rallies Back and Beats Buffalo, 9-8, in Sunday Matinee