Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are pleased to release their schedule for the 2023 season. Just like in 2022, Syracuse is slated to play 150 regular season games in 2023. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st on the road against the Worcester Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener at NBT Bank Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 4th against the Rochester Red Wings.

The 150-game schedule is back in 2023. Triple-A moved to a 150-game schedule in 2022, which was the most games played in a season since 1964. Triple-A teams played a played a 130-game schedule in 2021, 140-game schedule in 2018 and 2019, 142-game schedule in 2017, and a 144-game schedule in 2016.

Just like the last two seasons, the 2023 schedule once again features teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. All Mondays are off days, except for July 3rd, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city. This format was implemented in 2021.

Syracuse's schedule features 24 games each against Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 21 games against Rochester and Worcester, 12 games against Durham, and six games each against Columbus, Louisville, Norfolk, and Toledo. The Mets will play 75 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 75 games on the road. All 150 games are slated to be played over a 178-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on March 31st and ends with the season finale on September 24th. The All-Star Break will be from July 10th to July 13th.

The Mets are also scheduled to be home for the week leading up to the Fourth of July. Syracuse will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for six straight games from Wednesday, June 28th to Sunday, July 3rd.

2023 features new teams on the schedule from recent years. Syracuse will host Durham and travel to Durham both for the first time since 2019. The Mets will travel to Toledo and host Louisville in 2023 for the first meetings with those clubs since 2019. Syracuse travelled to Columbus in 2022, but the Mets will host the Clippers at NBT Bank Stadium in 2023 for the first time since 2019.

Season ticket renewals for the 2023 season have begun. New season tickets will go on sale November 1, 2022. Fans can email Will Commisso any time at wcommisso@syracusemets.com to get on the waiting list or call the ticket office at 315.474-7833. Flex Plans will go on sale Black Friday, November 25, 2022. Single game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale Saturday, March 4, 2023 during the Syracuse Mets annual Open House at NBT Bank Stadium.

