RHP Sean Burke Promoted to Charlotte Today

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







RHP Sean Burke was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Burke, 22, will make his Triple-A debut tonight and get the start for the Knights against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL.

A native of Worcester, MA, Burke posted a 2-7 record with a 4.81 ERA in 19 starts with the Barons this season. He tallied 99 strikeouts over 73.0 innings pitched with the Barons. He was named as the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for the month of August. He began the year with High-A Winston-Salem and went 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six games (five games started) with the Dash.

Burke entered the 2022 season ranked by Baseball America as the number nine prospect in the Chicago White Sox system. He was selected by Chicago in the third round of the July 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Maryland.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.