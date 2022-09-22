Saints Organize Miracle League Games During Four Sundays this Fall

ST. PAUL, MN - For nearly 20 years the St. Paul Saints have hosted Spotlight Games across various youth ballfields in and around the Twin Cities during which they took their "show" on the road. With walk-up music, ushertainers, and between innings promotions these games provide young ballplayers and their families the Saints experience in their neighborhood park. At least one Spotlight Game each year has taken place at a Miracle League field during an adaptive baseball game. These events have been so impactful and meaningful to the Saints organization and the communities they've visited that they are expanding on the idea and opening the first ever Miracle League in Saint Paul. The inaugural season for this league will take place across four Sundays this fall at a field recently constructed specifically for adaptive play.

Beginning on Sunday, September 25 the Saints will organize and operate an adaptive baseball league, kids and adults ranging in age from 10-21 that have either physical or cognitive disabilities, that will take place at Focus Beyond School in Saint Paul. In addition to the September 25 game, the other three dates are October 2, 9, and 16. All game will begin at 11:00 a.m.

"Excitement does not even express my emotions on how thankful I am that Saint Paul School students with disabilities have the opportunity to play in a league sponsored and run by the Saint Paul Saints and the Miracle League of Minnesota!," said Principal, Lisa Carrigan, Bridge View and Focus Beyond Schools. "Bridge View School and Focus Beyond Transition Services worked diligently to build a Miracle League field on the Focus Beyond campus and have been anxiously awaiting the upcoming season! It has been a dream of mine and the others involved to get this in motion. We could not have done this alone and it is going to be spectacular."

"For the past thirty years, we have done our best to never say no when called upon by the community that has been so supportive of us," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We are incredibly honored and excited to have this opportunity to open and operate the first-ever Miracle League in Saint Paul, only 3 miles from CHS Field. More baseball, more smiles, more laughter, what could be better?"

This two-team league will consist of 11 players each and they will have the chance to hear their name called during each at bat courtesy of the Saints public address announcers. Music Director, Andrew Crowley, will tickle the ivory keys of his keyboard and supply each game with the atmosphere of a professional game. Each game will be played on a rubberized turf field and the Saints will provide the equipment.

"It is so exciting to see that with the leadership of the St Paul Saints every child in St Paul will now be given the opportunity to play ball," said Kirk Detlefsen, President of Cigars & Baseball Inc., a charitable organization largely responsible for funding the construction of Saint Paul's adaptive baseball field. "This is another great example of the Miracle League growing and expanding around Minnesota providing kids with special needs the opportunity to play organized baseball and softball. Thank you to the Saint Paul Saint for making this possible. The Cigars & Baseball organization is proud and excited to contribute to and support the Miracle League in St Paul and around the state."

Those interested in participating should reach out to Youth Sports Coordinator, Sarah Gottfredsen at 651-288-9904 or sgottfredsen@saintsbaseball. The cost to join the league is $50 and includes a t-shirt, hat, and the ability to play in all four games.

