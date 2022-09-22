Gray Bashes Bulls to 7-6 Extra-Inning Walk off Win over Tides
September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray smashed three hits, including a game-winning extra-inning two-run home run, his International League leading thirty second longball of the year, to lead Durham to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls continue to lead the International League East Division by one and a half games with six games left to play.
Heading into the last of the tenth trailing by one, Gray stepped in with one out and the tying run base and crushed a 1-2 offering over the left-center field wall to give Durham the victory. The home run was Gray's International League leading 32nd home run of the season, as well as the Bulls' 200th overall in 2022.
Durham took the early 1-0 advantage in the opening frame courtesy of 1B Luke Raley's RBI single. Norfolk would then plate two In the fifth before plating another tally in the sixth to go up 3-1, though the Bulls answered with a three-spot in the last of the sixth via RBI singles from DH Josh Lowe and RF Ruben Cardenas, as well as a sacrifice fly by CF Bligh Madris, to go up 4-3. Both teams would trade single scores in the seventh, with Raley driving in his second run of the evening with another run-scoring single, though the Tides forced the extra frame with another run in the eighth.
Gray (3-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI) led all batters with his three hits, while Raley (2-5, 1 R, 2 RBI) recorded a two-hit effort as well. LF Grant Witherspoon did not collect a hit, snapping his hit streak at 12 games.
Bulls reliever Chris Muller (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) earned the victory, while Norfolk righty Morgan McSweeney (0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 R) suffered the defeat. Durham starter Taj Bradley (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) did not factor in the final decisions after yielding two earned runs over five frames.
The Bulls are set to continue their final homestand of the year with Norfolk on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Tyler Glasnow is slated to start for Durham and be opposed by RHP Chris Vallimont.
Tickets for all remaining 2022 Bulls home contests are still available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2022
- Hens Historic Win Streak Ends, New One Begins - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Win Fourth Straight, Clinch Series Victory over Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Gray Bashes Bulls to 7-6 Extra-Inning Walk off Win over Tides - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Come Back Over IronPigs 8-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Pounds Out Five-Run Win Over Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Get the Victory on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Liberatore Cruises in Redbirds' Win Over Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Force Extras, Lose On Walk-Off Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Late Rally Leads Syracuse to 4-2 Win Over Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Saints' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Murphy Strong Over Seven in 4-2 Loss to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Nashville Tops Louisville 5-1 on Thursday Night - Louisville Bats
- Singleton Breaks Walks Record, Sounds Shut Down Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Cruise Past Wings, 10-2 Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Barger Leads Bisons' Offensive Onslaught in 10-2 Rout of Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-74) vs. Indianapolis Indians (73-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RHP Sean Burke Promoted to Charlotte Today - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Organize Miracle League Games During Four Sundays this Fall - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Set to Begin Final Homestand of the Season Amid Division Title Race on Monday - Nashville Sounds
- Homestand Highlights: September 26 - 28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Cap off Season with Two Ring Giveaways - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Gray Bashes Bulls to 7-6 Extra-Inning Walk off Win over Tides
- Tides Top Bulls 13-9, Durham's Division Lead Remains 1.5 Games
- Lowe's Four Hits Leads Bulls to 9-2 Rolling of Tides
- Stranger Things Night, Fan Appreciation and Three Fireworks Shows Highlight Final Homestand of 2022 Season
- Madris Mashes Bulls Past Stripers 4-2, First Place Lead Now 1.5 Games