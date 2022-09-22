SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-64) vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-68)

Game 144 | Road Game 72 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Thursday, September 22, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Zach Greene (9-0, 3.34) vs RHP Trevor Bettencourt (0-0, 3.38)

GREENE: Threw one perfect relief inning with a strikeout 9/18 vs Worcester (3-2 L)

BETTENCOURT: Tossed two relief innings, 2 H, BB, 3 K 9/16 @ Rochester (5-1 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (September 21, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-64) lost in walk-off fashion to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 on Wednesday. The RailRiders came back to take the lead in the eighth only to lose in the ninth.

Lehigh Valley got on the board with a two-run home run for Darick Hall in the first inning. The homer was Hall's seventh against the RailRiders this season and his 27th of the year overall with the IronPigs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered back in the fourth with an RBI single from Ryan LaMarre to make it 2-1.

The RailRiders' offense fell silent until the top of the eighth. Former RailRider Vinny Nittoli took over in the inning and surrendered back-to-back homers to Chris Owings and Ben Rortvedt. It was the second time in the month of September that SWB hit two consecutive homers. The IronPigs responded quickly in the home half of the eighth. After a walk and a pair of balks put a runner on third, Jorge Bonifacio dropped a high pop in no man's land in center with the infield in to score the tying run, 3-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Hall would strike again with a walk-off single to right. The RailRiders dropped game two 4-3.

Michael Kelly (2-2) took the win. Anthony Banda (0-1) surrendered the walk-off single and took a loss. The Durham Bulls also lost on Wednesday night so SWB stays a game and a half back of the lone playoff position with less than a week to go in the regular season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on their final road trip of the regular season to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SWB had played just three games at Coca-Cola Park entering the series, losing two of three back in July.

THRICE AIN'T NICE - The last three road losses suffered by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have all been via walk-off hits. Two of those final scores were 4-3; September 5 @ Durham: Luke Raley RBI single (4-3), September 9 @ Durham: Joe Hudson two-run home run (8-6) and September 21 @ Lehigh Valley: Darick Hall RBI single (4-3).

FEW CHANCES - In the first two games of the series, the RailRiders have had just eight at bats with runners in scoring position. They have gone 2-for-8.

BAD NUMBERS - The RailRiders have lost 12 of 17 games to the IronPigs this year. Lehigh Valley is just one of two teams that the RailRiders have a losing record against this season (Norfolk - 1-5).

NUMBER 7, NUMBER 1 - Today, Baseball America named Anthony Volpe the Yankees' Minor League Player of the Year. He spent the majority of the season with Double-A Somerset. After a slow start, he ended up hitting .286 with 13 homers and a .910 OPS over his final 72 games. He also won the same award in 2021.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last nine games, he has gone 4-for-39 (.103) with one extra-base hit (double) and 18 strikeouts.

BENNY & THE JETS - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in ten of his last eleven games. He has gone 13-for-43 (.302) with five doubles, two homers and five driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .226 in that span.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez's thirteen-game on-base streak ended yesterday... Ben Rortvedt has an eight-game hit streak and an eleven-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a seven-game hit streak... Ronald Guzmán has a four-game hit streak...

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just six days to go in the regular season, four teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse, Charlotte and Norfolk). Worcester can be eliminated tonight with either a loss to Syracuse or a Durham win.

EYES ON BULLS - The Durham Bulls lost last night 13-9 to the Norfolk Tides. Their magic number is seven. They send Taj Bradley to the mound tonight at 6:35 PM at home.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp enter today three and a half games back of first and two games back of the RailRiders after losing 3-2 to Charlotte last night. Their elimination number is five.

GRAND GUZ - Ronald Guzmán's grand slam in the seventh inning on Tuesday was just the second grand slam hit by a RailRider this season. Josh Breaux also did so on July 30 against the Rochester Red Wings. Guzmán's slam was the fourth of his career. His others were with Nashville on July 31, 2019, with Texas on July 15, 2018 and with Hickory on July 10, 2014.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 157 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home for the final homestand of the season on September 26 to host the Buffalo Bisons. The series begins with a rain-suspended completion at 5:05 PM followed by a nine-inning game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (90-58) routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2. Oswaldo Cabrera launched his first career grand slam. The Yankees went on to score eight runs in the eighth inning. New York is back at home tonight to host the Boston Red Sox. Jameson Taillon faces Michael Wacha at 7:15 PM... The Somerset Patriots (1-0) won their first ever affiliated playoff game Tuesday 9-5 over the Portland Sea Dogs. The Patriots trailed 3-0 before scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. They're back at home tonight for game two of the best-of-three. Clayton Beeter starts a potential Divisional Series winning contest at 6:35 PM...

