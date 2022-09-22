Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis left-hander Matthew Liberatore tossed 6.0 scoreless innings as the Redbirds (71-73) sent the Gwinnett Stripers (66-76) to a 6-1 loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Pat Valaika ended the shutout bid with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Decisive Plays: The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead on Cory Spangenberg's RBI triple in the second inning and never trailed. A sacrifice fly by Austin Allen made it 2-0 in the third, and a bases-loaded walk by Clint Coulter extended it to 3-0 in the fifth. After Valaika's RBI single scoring Hernan Perez cut the deficit to 3-1 in the eighth, Memphis responded with three runs to put the game away at 6-1.

Key Contributors: Valaika and Perez each finished 1-for-4 with singles. Spot starter Silvino Bracho (L, 2-4) yielded one run on one hit and struck out three over 2.0 innings. For Memphis, Roberto Baldoquin went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Delvin Perez went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Liberatore (W, 7-8) struck out seven over his 6.0 scoreless, four-hit frames.

Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy went 1-for-2 with two walks, giving him hits in three straight games to start his Triple-A career. Taylor Motter went 0-for-3, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.

Next Game (Friday, September 23): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. LHP Jared Shuster (0-2, 3.96 ERA) for the Stripers vs. for the RedBirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. ET on 1077TheBreeze.com.

Next Home Game (Monday, September 26): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. In honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.