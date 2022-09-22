Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss
September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis left-hander Matthew Liberatore tossed 6.0 scoreless innings as the Redbirds (71-73) sent the Gwinnett Stripers (66-76) to a 6-1 loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Pat Valaika ended the shutout bid with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.
Decisive Plays: The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead on Cory Spangenberg's RBI triple in the second inning and never trailed. A sacrifice fly by Austin Allen made it 2-0 in the third, and a bases-loaded walk by Clint Coulter extended it to 3-0 in the fifth. After Valaika's RBI single scoring Hernan Perez cut the deficit to 3-1 in the eighth, Memphis responded with three runs to put the game away at 6-1.
Key Contributors: Valaika and Perez each finished 1-for-4 with singles. Spot starter Silvino Bracho (L, 2-4) yielded one run on one hit and struck out three over 2.0 innings. For Memphis, Roberto Baldoquin went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Delvin Perez went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Liberatore (W, 7-8) struck out seven over his 6.0 scoreless, four-hit frames.
Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy went 1-for-2 with two walks, giving him hits in three straight games to start his Triple-A career. Taylor Motter went 0-for-3, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.
Next Game (Friday, September 23): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. LHP Jared Shuster (0-2, 3.96 ERA) for the Stripers vs. for the RedBirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. ET on 1077TheBreeze.com.
Next Home Game (Monday, September 26): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. In honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.
Stripers Limited by Liberatore, Memphis in 6-1 Loss
