Tides Force Extras, Lose On Walk-Off Home Run

September 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (72-72) fell to the Durham Bulls (81-63), 7-6, in 10 innings Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides forced extra innings by tying the game in the eighth, but Tristan Gray walked it off on a homer in the 10th.

During the first four innings, only the Durham scored in when Luke Raley knocked an RBI single. Norfolk would take the lead in the fifth when Jordan Westburg launched a two-run homer to make it 2-1.

The Tides added to their lead with a sac fly by Robert Neustrom in the sixth, but Durham took the lead with three runs in the sixth to go up 4-3. Norfolk was able to tie it up again on a sac fly by Joey Ortiz in the seventh, but the Bulls retook the lead in the bottom half when Raley hit another RBI single to put Durham up, 5-4.

Norfolk forced extras by tying the game in the eighth when Jacob Nottingham ripped an RBI single. The Tides would score in the 10th when Tyler Nevin knocked an RBI single. But that's when Gray sent everyone home in the bottom-half, blasting a two-run shot to give Durham the 7-6 victory.

Game four of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Chris Vallimont (5-6, 5.46), while Durham will throw RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 2.08).

POSTGAME NOTES

WESTBURG WATCH: Tonight, Jordan Westburg went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer...the home run was his 18th of the season in Triple-A and 27th overall this season, tying him for the farm system lead with teammate Connor Norby...Westburg has 386 plate appeances this season, needing 19 more to qualify as an International League leader (3.17 PA per game)...if he qualifies, his current .525 slugging will rank third in Orioles affiliate franchise history (Ryan Mountcastle [2019] and Kyle Stowers [2022], .527), while his OPS (.889) would rank second behind Jeff Fiorentino (2009, .896)...Westburg hasn't had a day off since July 29 at Memphis (47 games).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.